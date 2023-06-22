If seven marathons, in seven days, in seven states sounds tough, try doing it in your seventh decade. That's the task 71-year-old Brian Upton has set himself alongside son Mark, a Wollongong local, starting Monday in Perth.
The seven-day carnival pain will begin in the west before passing through Adelaide, Melbourne, Tasmania, Sydney and Canberra before culminating in the Gold Coast Marathon on day seven.
For the father-son team, it'll be pain with a purpose, with gruelling 777 endurance test raising funds for the Bravehearts charity set up to support children affected by child abuse.
"The scary stat in Australia is that one in five kids are affected by child abuse, one in three girls, one in five boys," Mark said.
"An even scarier stat is with those incidences, 70 per cent is from a friend or a family member. Bravehearts is just an amazing, amazing charity working in that area.
"This year I'm actually doing it with my father. He'll be the oldest to ever do it, he's 71 years old, running seven marathons. He's as fit as a fiddle, it's probably where I get my madness from.
"Our goal was 40k. We looked at the ten each and said 'no, that's not enough'. We wanted to raise the bar and it's incredible to see what that dollar gets you. Five bucks is basically by phone call.
"If a child needs somebody to answer the phone for support, that pays for that so five bucks is nothing. It's your morning coffee and then that coffee helps pay for something as basic as a phone call."
It's a cause that brings a hefty dose of perspective to the demanding training regime, and the inevitable pain of hours on the road.
"The seven marathons, to me it's nothing compared to what these kids go through," Mark said.
"If the pain and effort that we're going to endure for seven days helps some kids who have been traumatised by abuse, we're pretty happy to be able to try and support that as much as possible.
"I've always been an athlete and Dad was quite a well known triathlete back in the 80s and 90s. He was able to represent Australia at the Hawaiian Ironman five times so he's been a body good athlete throughout his life.
"That father-son connection with sport has always been there, but it's only been probably the last seven or eight years that I've gotten into long distance running and Ironman racing triathlons.
"I've done four Ironman triathlons in the last five years. Dad and I, in the last few years, have tried to find a challenge that we can do together and always connecting with a charity that we feel that we can help."
It's not the first time the pair have taken up a challenge with charitable intentions, but none have been quite as demanding as the 777 challenge.
We've done some big runs events for Cancer Council with prostate cancer because Dad's actually recovered from prostate cancer and and Shake it Up, which is Parkinson's disease charity and my mum currently suffers from Parkinson's disease.
"We found this challenge pretty randomly. Dad had spoken to someone who he was running with who had done it. He looked into it and gave me a buzz and said 'I think we've found our next challenge'.
"For us to be able to do the event together is pretty special."
It's made for torturous weeks pounding the pavements for between 120 to 130 kilometres per week preparing for what's a logistical challenge as much as an endurance one.
"For this sort of event, it's more around muscle memory, getting your muscle memory used to running back-to-backs, but it's 95 per cent mental," Mark said.
"We basically fly into Perth on the Sunday at lunch time and we all catch up as a team as 18 athletes and then we're off at 7am on the Monday for the the first marathon.
"Pretty much each day we fly out of each state the same day as the marathon at between five and seven o'clock at night. We arrive in the hotel anywhere between eight and nine o'clock at night, up again at 4-5am ready to run at 7am.
"There's a fair bit of logistics to manage but it's the eighth or ninth year now that they've been doing this and they do an incredible job."
"Anyone can really do these type of events as long as they mentally get it right. It's all about the training. No matter what sort of event we've done, you've always got to make sure that you put in the effort in your training and the race day's a fun day.
"That's when you get to enjoy the rewards of the training. It's pretty crazy to think that a 71-year-old can still run 120 ks a week. He's doing some incredible kilometres, and he's not going slow either."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
