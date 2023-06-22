Illawarra Mercury
Mammoth 777 marathon task more than a walk in the park for father-son team of Brian and Mark Upton

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 1:49pm
Brian and Mark Upton are set to embark on a gruelling seven marathons in seven days challenge in order to raise money for Bravehearts charity. Picture supplied.
If seven marathons, in seven days, in seven states sounds tough, try doing it in your seventh decade. That's the task 71-year-old Brian Upton has set himself alongside son Mark, a Wollongong local, starting Monday in Perth.

