The large grassed space on the corner of Shellharbour and Wattle roads could become a fast food hub housing a McDonald's, a KFC, and a Guzman y Gomez restaurant.
The Shellharbour Club has released its initial plans for the development of three drive-through restaurants on the site, which would operate 24 hours a day.
Each restaurant would have its own loading bay, drive-through and car park, with McDonald's to have 41 car spaces, KFC 20, and Guzman y Gomez 21 spaces.
The proposal also outlines changes to the existing roads, including a new slip lane on Shellharbour Road to allow for entry only, two-way access from Wattle Road, and upgrades to the intersection of Wattle Road and Liddell Street, which would restrict vehicles leaving Liddell Street to left turns only.
"This project is aimed at providing a diverse range of food and beverage options available to the community on the Shellharbour site with the addition of the quick service restaurants," club chief executive officer Debbie Cosmos said.
"This project is aimed at optimising the Shellharbour site - ensuring that the club is engaging with strong operators, responding to community needs, providing additional employment opportunities and further enhancing the business model whilst reducing the reliance that the club has on traditional core revenue, over time."
The club says detailed planning is underway to prepare a development application for lodgment with Shellharbour City Council soon.
Once a development application is submitted, community members will be able to make submissions on the proposal and following that, the council will make a determination.
The club has also employed a consulting firm to prepare a social impact assessment to identify social impacts of the proposed project and ways to mitigate, manage or enhance these effects.
The Shellharbour Club is now seeking feedback via its website until July 8.
When the Mercury spoke to people in the Shellharbour Village area, some were unaware of the proposal, while others did not have an opinion.
But the project has attracted mixed reactions on social media.
Some voiced concern about the impact on small business, the atmosphere of the area, and traffic, but others said it would create jobs for young people and thought it was a "great idea".
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer noted the council had not yet received an application for the project, but said he was interested to hear the community's feedback.
The development of a fast food restaurant on the site was flagged almost a decade ago when the Shellharbour Club revealed its master plan to guide the development of the site over the following 20 years.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
