The Shellharbour Club plan for three fast food restaurants on Shellharbour and Wattle roads

Updated June 22 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 3:15pm
Three fast food outlets are planned for this corner, behind the Shellharbour Club. Main picture by Adam McLean.
The large grassed space on the corner of Shellharbour and Wattle roads could become a fast food hub housing a McDonald's, a KFC, and a Guzman y Gomez restaurant.

