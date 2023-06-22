Callum Donnelly is representing Australia for baseball in the US next week in the hopes of getting scouted by college coaches.
"I'm going to the US in a few days for a week to play in front of college scouts and coaches," Donnelly said.
The 18-year-old is looking forward to the experience and can't wait to show off his skills in front of potentially career-making scouts.
While any college deal would be reward enough, Donnelly has his sights set on Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesee, preferably as an outfielder or pitcher.
"They've got one of the best baseball programs in the country," he said.
He started playing baseball as a four-year-old and instantly fell in love with the sport.
Donnelly played for Bulli Pirates and Macarthur Orioles and represented the Illawarra, NSW and Australia over the years.
In 2017 Donnelly was selected for Australia's U12s, having represented the Illawarra at the NSW championships.
Most recently he was named in the 2023 Australian Schoolboys baseball team.
Some of his biggest achievements include representing NSW and Australia numerous times, but he is most proud of making the U18s Australia side.
His mother Jude is nervous but knows it's a good chance for Callum to show his skill against other competitors.
"I'm quite scared, I know that it's a good opportunity and Callum is on par with players from America," Jude said.
Donnelly would like to make it professional in Major League Baseball, wanting to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"I'd like to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers as that's the team I support," he said.
Not only will he be representing Australia in the US, he will represent the country in Taiwan in September at the WBSC U18 World Cup.
He made the National Junior Squad back in January and has been preparing for the World Cup since.
