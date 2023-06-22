Fresh plans for an apartment block over five lots on Flinders Street have been drawn up after the original design was knocked back.
The original plans for 35-43 Flinders Street, which included the former Villa D'oro function centre, were lodged with Wollongong City Council in September 2021.
At that stage the complex included 201 apartments and would be as high as nine storeys in places.
Council refused the development for a wide range of reasons, including on the grounds of bulk and scale.
Developer Level 33 then hired a new architect to revise the design, taking into account council's concerns.
The major change in the new design is a reduction of apartments to 182, while the maximum height remains at nine storeys.
Setbacks at various locations have been increased and other measures introduced to reduce the visual bulk of the site.
"The bridges which previously connected all residential buildings above podium to create a perimeter edge form have all been removed with genuine breaks achieved between all buildings above podium," the statement of environmental effects read.
Increased building separation meant they looked like "four separate and distinct forms", the statement claimed.
The revised plan still includes three ground floor commercial tenancies
"The ground level contains three commercial tenancies which address Flinders Street as well as the residential lobbies," the statement said.
"A grand central stair also provides access for residents to the podium above. All vehicular entry and egress is provided at the northern end of the Flinders Street frontage and the commercial tenancies sleeve a loading dock and commercial parking which are located at the rear of this level."
A revised traffic study stated the development would generate 125 vehicle trips an hour in the morning peak and 41 in the evening.
This is a decrease from the original proposal that would have lead to 145 vehicle movements in the morning and 68 in the evening.
The study added the new vehicle trips for the site were not dissimilar to those generation by the existing uses of the site.
The revised development application is on public exhibition until July 5.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
