Pssst, here's a heads-up about your tax return ...

It's maybe not the news you want to hear - but be warned: the Tax Office is no longer just worried about the big fish.
It seems small fry are now in the taxman's sights, too.
And as someone with the financial nous of a rockmelon (as previously explained), that is worrying. Not because there's anything to hide but because, you know ... numbers.
And even more alarming is the apparent crackdown on ... record-keeping. Oh, my days.
Apparently not only have "income tax offset" changed but working from home deductions also have been altered this year.
And what you are allowed to deduct includes energy, internet and phone expenses and stationary and/or computer items.
But now, importantly, if you claim the fixed rate of working from home, you can't claim separately for any of the above expenses.
Head spinning yet?
Well, you still have to factor in that all that record-keeping because where once a 12-week diary of your working from home exploits was enough, now have to record every single hour you have worked from home for the entirety of the year.
EVERY hour.
I'm exhausted just thinking about it. But the bottom line is that if you were relying on a tax refund to help with the cost-of-living pressures, think again.
However, the value of good record-keeping hit home today when a judge ruled that two Wollongong restaurant workers should receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and penalties.
Syed Haider and Midhun Basi were employed by Vaisakh Mohanan Usha who operated restaurants in Wollongong and Nowra.
Not only did the pair have wages stolen, did not receive superannuation or annual leave entitlements, the owner made them pay the business's tax liabilities.
All this happened five years ago - but the pair stayed solid and continued their fight for justice. It came today in the form of a sizeable payout.
On what should be a triumphant day for the workers, there remains a distinct black cloud over exactly how much of this six-figure payout the pair will ever receive.
As Mr Haider said: "He is a dodgy guy and I don't know how he is going to pay this."
