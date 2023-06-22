Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra Leadership Program delivering growth for participants and region

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammie Dron and Karen Burdett are building a mentorship relationship as part of the Illawarra Leadership Program. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Tammie Dron and Karen Burdett are building a mentorship relationship as part of the Illawarra Leadership Program. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Everyday, as a risk and compliance manager at Illawarra child care provider Big Fat Smile, Tammie Dron writes dozens of emails, but there is one from a few weeks ago that stands out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.