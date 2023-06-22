Mine workers will soon form their own independent union after voting overwhelmingly to split from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, their long-time industrial body.
It's come about because members of the mining division increasingly felt their workplace needs weren't being properly represented by the union.
Late on Thursday the results were declared after a ballot held over the past month - out of 11,501 votes from Mining and Energy Division members, 10,975 were in favour of the split.
The result was expected by Mining and Energy Division southern district vice-president Bob Timbs, who said these workers faced different challenges to other CFMMEU-covered industries with their sector undergoing significant change.
"It's a very close-knit industry," he said.
"Our members understand that we would work better with just our own autonomy within the mining industry.
"As industries, we have certainly some challenges for mining and energy in the future coming on, with the closure of coal-fired power stations.
"We're probably not as prone to a down cycle in the coal industry in the Illawarra because the majority of our coal is metalliferous coal for steel production."
CFMMEU general president Tony Maher said the union leadership would now move on knowing it had the support of its members - making clear there had been a collapse in support from miners.
Mr Timbs said conflicts had been only at "a higher level".
"There obviously has been some conflicts, within the divisions of the CFMEU, and obviously once we have the approval for the withdrawal, we'll be able to concentrate better on servicing our members in the mining and energy division," he said.
Traditionally a hard-left and frequently militant union, the CFMMEU was previously the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union.
It had added the equally militant Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) to its ranks to form a "superunion" in a 2018 merger, becoming the CFMMEU.
With mining and energy workers leaving, it will be back to a Construction, Forestry and Maritime union.
General President Tony Maher said the results clearly confirmed the will of Mining and Energy Division members to pursue a future independent of the CFMMEU.
"We pursued this path because members told us they no longer felt at home in the CFMMEU," said Mr Maher.
"Our members want a union that focuses on the considerable needs and challenges of mining and energy workers; while also working constructively and collaboratively within the broader trade union movement.
"We will continue to work through the process ahead of us knowing that we have the overwhelming support of our membership."
The mining and energy division will now apply to the Federal Court to fix a withdrawal date.
