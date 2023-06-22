Illawarra Mercury
Mining and Energy workers vote to split from the CFMMEU

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:55pm
CFMMEU members manning a picket line on Springhill Rd in 2019.
CFMMEU members manning a picket line on Springhill Rd in 2019.

Mine workers will soon form their own independent union after voting overwhelmingly to split from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, their long-time industrial body.

