Most of us are fortunate enough to go to work knowing that we and our workmates are getting paid a wage or salary consistent with the awards and agreements that are in place for the job that we do and the level and classification that we are doing it at.
Now don't get me wrong, that wage may not be enough to meet cost of living pressures but at least the rates of pay and conditions are transparent and after the most recent changes to work laws by the federal government it will be illegal for any employer to prevent workers from disclosing to each other and anyone else what their pay is.
Most importantly, you'd think workers who are doing the same job and at the same level are getting paid the same rate of pay. It's pretty basic right?
Wrong. Let me explain it this way. I am writing this column on a plane and as I look up I notice the two flight attendants serving their customers and I wonder who they work for.
Excuse me? You ask. Don't they work for the airline? Well, yes and no. Some are employed directly by the airline and some are employed by a labour hire firm which is also probably owned by the same airline. Confused?
Here's the deal and let's take that iconic Australian airline Qantas as an example to illustrate the depth of this scam and its consequences for Australian workers.
The reality is that flight attendants on your next Qantas flight can be employed by up to 14 different companies in addition to Qantas itself. Strangely enough, many of the 14 companies are actually owned by Qantas.
The reality is that flight attendants on your next Qantas flight can be employed by up to 14 different companies in addition to Qantas itself.
Why do they do this? To avoid paying the rates of pay that they are legally obliged to pay their own staff as part of their enterprise agreement. In other words, they are cheating the system by running down their own head count and using labour hire firms that they establish to supply workers to themselves.
These workers are getting paid as low as half the rates of Qantas workers. So on some flights you could have flight attendants employed by four different companies all owned by Qantas paying four different rates of pay to workers doing the same job.
As incredible as that sounds, it's not illegal and it's not the worst of it either. On some flights, the senior flight attendant could be paid less than the attendants they are actually supervising.
No wonder Alan Joyce wins the workers choice - boss of the year award. Every year. Now you also understand how they make billion dollar profits and million dollar bonuses for ... you guessed it, the boss himself.
For many Illawarra workers this is not news. What happens in the sky also happens deep underground.
Our underground coal miners have always been a tight bunch. They have to be. When you're working those narrow, shallow seams you have to trust your mate beside you with your life, literally.
We have learnt this the hard way in our community as we have more than a century of pain, grief and mourning for hundreds of our comrades who have lost their lives in this, the most dangerous of industries.
Trust, cohesion and unity is not an option for them, it is an absolute necessity. Much of our history has been written by our miners, their union, their families and their work in our communities including the establishment of the South Coast Labour Council almost a hundred years ago.
Their unity, courage and their struggle is what earned them a decent day's pay for a dangerous day's work. Imagine then the contempt that these workers feel for the multinational corporations like BHP and others who are cheating on their own workforce and their hard fought pay and conditions by bringing in and exploiting contracted workers to do the same job for a fraction of the pay.
Imagine being one of those workers, risking your life underground every day for less pay not only than the worker beside you but also many other jobs requiring limited experience and qualifications above ground.
In the end, we can't legislate to abolish greed. What we can and must do for the sake of all current and the next generation of Australian workers is to make it illegal for big business and any boss to use these scams to divide, to discriminate and to effectively deny what is rightfully theirs. A fair day's work for a fair day's pay, for every worker, every day.
That is why the federal government's Same Job - Same Pay Laws must be passed and implemented as a matter of urgency. I look forward to the day when I fly knowing that the workers on the plane can focus on the service and safety of everyone on board and not the threat to their job security and wages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.