Today we bring you good and bad news about Hayden's Pies.
The good news is this most famous pie shop will remain firmly entrenched in Ulladulla but the bad news is we won't be able to stroll to our local supermarket and indulge in a pie or two.
Hayden and Caroline Bridger, as they reflect on their recent 20th anniversary and thoughts for the future, say they don't have any major plans to extend their enterprise and their reason is heartening - see below.
Hayden never expected the business would become such an icon - he just wanted to bake.
"Yeah we never expected the enormity of it all but we always backed ourselves in to create a business we could survive off," Hayden said.
He added such longevity at the start was "never on the cards" but then this amazingly popular business emerged.
Hayden started the pie shop with his mum and dad, Lyn and Ray, and some 15-years-ago Caroline "married" into the business.
She takes care of all the administrative duties.
"Yes it's quite amazing to see how this business has turned out," Caroline said.
She dedicates the success to Hayden's drive and passion.
"All Hayden wants to do is feed people - it's never been all about a business for him," she said.
These days over 30 people work at Hayden's Pies.
"They are all permanent - they work all year round and that is a lot of rents and mortgages getting paid off in town," he said.
Caroline said they also employ junior staff who come in after school and on weekends.
"We take the junior roles very seriously and we put a lot of training into them. Our juniors go on to be our best workers," Caroline said.
Many of the junior staff stay on and take on management roles or become baristas.
Hayden explains just why they won't be taking up an option to sell pies in supermarkets.
"We always just wanted to keep the business to just one shop," he said.
"The opportunities are there but I think you see it happen a lot in the baking industry where they [other bakers] branch out and they lose the passion and the love.
"We want to be here for another 20-years - one shop in Ulladulla."
She said enjoying family time with their children was a far better thing to do than expanding the business.
Hayden said the response he got from a recent post about marking 20-years of Hayden's Pies showed that the community had always stood by the business.
"I just think we have been blessed with a bloody great town and I love it," he said.
As we drive past Hayden's Pies on the Princes Highway we all look at the board to see what is the next variety of pie we can try.
"We always stay progressive with what food trends happen," Hayden said, mentioning brisket and pulled-pork pies in the process.
Hayden likes creativity as he does not want to just do the "same old thing" over and over again.
However, he agreed that there was nothing wrong with the good old-fashioned meat pie.
"The traditional mince pie and the chunky steak pie will never ever leave," he said.
He added the steak and kidney pie may not be the biggest seller but it will always be there as well.
So let's get set to enjoy the next 20-years of Hayden's Pies........
