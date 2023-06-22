Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

Hayden's Pies marks 20 years in business

Updated June 22 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast pie master Hayden Bridger has become something of a legend for his wares, all made from scratch.
South Coast pie master Hayden Bridger has become something of a legend for his wares, all made from scratch.

Today we bring you good and bad news about Hayden's Pies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.