Police are appealing for the public's help to find wanted Wollongong man Brendan Puckeridge.
The 27-year-old is wanted on outstanding warrants relating to a revocation of parole offence and for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.
Puckeridge is known to frequent the Wollongong, Balgownie and North Wollongong and surrounding suburbs.
Police said he is of Caucasian appearance, around 175 centimetres tall, has a medium build, with brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
Anyone who may have seen Puckeridge or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Read more: Illawarra court and crime stories
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.