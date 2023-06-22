With eight games left to play, Cringila captain Peter Simonoski may be leading the golden boot standings (19) by four goals, but can anyone catch him?
Here are his contenders:
A household name in the competition, the Bulli captain could well and truly catch Simonoski in one game if he is in the mood.
He scored a crucial equaliser last round against Coniston and expect him to put a few more in the back of the net before the season is out.
After firing in the District league, Kinsella has kicked on in the top flight.
His partnership with Liam Unicomb up front has proven crucial for Helensburgh and the two will look to continue to fire as the side try to challenge for finals.
Shibuya has been the talisman for a youthful Corrimal side. Without him, the Rangers may not have pulled together as many wins as they have.
He starred in their massive 4-3 win against Wollongong United earlier in the season, scoring a double. Corrimal will look to hold onto Shibuya for more than this season.
Getting a little harder for these next players to catch Simonoski, but Albion Park's Kitajima has certainly shown he can find the back of the net.
The aforementioned Unicomb has proven he can score goals in the IPL whilst Port Kembla's captain Nikolovski has scored a number of crucial goals to see them sitting in finals with eight games to go.
Trebincevic has been key for South Coast, scoring goals against top clubs Olympic, Cringila and also in their important 1-0 win against Coniston earlier in the season.
This week in the IPL, Olympic will host Bulli, Wollongong United travel to Corrimal, Bellambi will search for their first win against Coniston and South Coast take on Helensburgh in the late fixture.
On Sunday, Port Kembla and Albion Park face-off as do Cringila and Tarrawanna.
