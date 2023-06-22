Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter Simonoski may be leading, but who is chasing him for Illawarra Premier League golden boot?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The frontrunners in the IPL golden boot race in Ben McDonald (left), Peter Simonoski and Kade Kinsella.
The frontrunners in the IPL golden boot race in Ben McDonald (left), Peter Simonoski and Kade Kinsella.

With eight games left to play, Cringila captain Peter Simonoski may be leading the golden boot standings (19) by four goals, but can anyone catch him?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.