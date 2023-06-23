Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has spoken of a "politician" facing sex assault allegations as example of how alleged victims of high-profile people are rendered "voiceless".
In a speech on the floor of parliament, Ms Watson spoke of "the complex and draining system" that left victims silenced while the accused can "label the victims as crazy, as liars or as being vindictive - the list goes on".
"The issue of feeling voiceless is particularly relevant for those victims who make allegations against a public figure or local hero," Ms Watson said.
"The local hero might be a top sports player who kicked the match-winning goal. The public figure might be a politician who secured funds for local infrastructure projects, or they might be a church leader who runs a local soup kitchen - heroic achievements in the eyes of their supporters."
Ms Watson added that, while the victims remain silent, the alleged offender can use their media profile to tip the scales of public support in their favour.
"The hero can go on television and announce to the world that they are completely innocent," she said.
"They can call a radio station to say they cannot wait to clear their good name. They can chat with the friendly local newspaper journalist to highlight all the amazing work they have done for the community.
"It is always implied during these media performances that those who made the allegations are liars, in an attempt to bring down a completely innocent person. It makes me sick."
For those who do speak out about their allegations, Ms Watson said they faced the likelihood of being attacked by supporters of the accused.
"They defend the football star. They defend the religious leader. They defend the politician," she said.
"Tragically and unfairly, in the vast majority of cases they attack the victim, leaving them feeling destroyed and damaged. It is just shameful."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
