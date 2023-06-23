Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute scrapped after 'review'

Updated June 23 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:00am
The Gerard Sutton Building at UOW, formerly the home of the IHMRI.
The Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute at UOW has been scrapped, with its former CEO expressing his sadness and wishing it "Rest in Peace".

