It was meant to be a day where Rockdale continued the pressure on APIA at the top of the NPL NSW ladder but nobody told the Wolves that after David Carney's side put on a stunning display to win 4-0 on Sunday at Ilinden Sports Centre.
Rockdale needed to win desperately to keep pace with the leaders at the top of the NPL NSW table. And with three new signings mid-week and a win against the Wolves in the first half of the season, they would have been confident of all three points.
But a first half masterclass from the Wolves completely flipped the script and left the home side reeling.
The win against Rockdale was the Wolves' first away from home since their 3-0 win against Manly on April 22.
Goals from former Rockdale man Chris McStay, as well as Lachlan Scott and Takumi Ofuka saw the visitors take a 3-0 lead going into the sheds.
Wollongong were looking to build on their 2-2 draw last time out against Western Sydney where a number of youngsters impressed.
It was a fast start for the Wolves. Midfielder Samuel Riak hit the crossbar within the first 60 seconds from distance to give Rockdale a warning sign.
Jake Trew had a massive chance as the Wolves had the better of the first 15 minutes. The young striker was unleashed behind the defence but under pressure, could not test goalkeeper Richardo Rizzo.
And all that pressure soon payed off. Chris McStay leaped highest to haunt his former club via a Walter Scott cross to put the Wolves in the lead after 29 minutes.
McStay then turned provider, whipping in a cross from the right hand onto the head of his captain - Lachlan Scott - to score and make it 2-0 after 35 minutes and the Wolves were flying.
Rockdale came out of the blocks and their newest signing Deigo Celis got in behind the defence and forced the first save of the afternoon from Tomas Butkovic.
Trew was trying to get in on the act. Alex Masciovecchio whipped in a low cross from the right but the former A-League striker could only guide the shot wide.
Takumi Ofuka then completely stunned the home faithful from a free-kick. He whipped it straight into the top corner, giving Rizzo no chance in goal right on half-time to make it 3-0.
Scott was sent through one-on-one in the first two minutes of the second half and could have ended the game then and there, but saw his shot saved by Rizzo.
But there was nothing that was going to stop the Wolves on the day. Trew was rewarded for his hard work and made it 4-0 in the 57th minute and Carney's side were on their way for the win.
With four goals to the good, it was a chance for Wolves fans to get to see their newest signing, Sebastian Hernandez for the last 20 minutes.
Rockdale's new signing Iain Ramsey tried to pull one back for the home side, cutting inside on the edge of the box but it was routine for Butkovic.
There was a great save for the highlight real for Butkovic in the end. It was a diving save from a powerful Brendan Cholakian strike.
But the job was done for the Wolves and they came away 4-0 winners.
Next week, the side will take on St George at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Friday June 30.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.