FREE: Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Thirroul and Collegians

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Wests v De La Salle, Saturday at 3pm.
Thirroul v Collegians - Gibson Park
Every bit the blockbuster, with Thirroul looking to make it three wins on the bounce having racked up 90 points in their past two victories. Saturday's clash is also a chance for the Butchers to atone for a 24-6 touch-up at the hands of the Dogs in round three.
Collies will have their own share of motivation having been well off the pace in their last two outings against top-four opposition, albeit bouncing back with consecutive wins over Corrimal and Dapto.
De La Salle v Dapto - Captain Cook Oval
Usually measured De La coach Luke Manahan was blunt in suggesting his side needs an attitude adjustment after conceding 40 points in both their previous two outings.
While signature wins against Thirroul and Collegians proved a flying start to the year for the Shire powerhouse, they'll be looking to provide a reminder of their bona fides against Dapto.
The Canaries have been in every game they've played barring a pasting at the hands of De La Salle in round three. The Canaries scored three of the first four tries against Collies last week only to ultimately go down by 30.
There'd be no better time to produce their first full 80 than this weekend.
Wests v Corrimal - Parrish Park
You sense the Cougars are at something of a turning point having been so game all season without anything to show for it on the ladder.
A 50-0 defeat to Thirroul last start would have been disappointing, but they'll need to find several gears to test the undefeated competition leaders at home.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.