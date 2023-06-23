Editorial
If you've ever been a member of a community Facebook page, you will have seen the chatter about your local McDonald's restaurant.
Often it's someone upset because their order was wrong or complaining that their coffee was cold or there was no meat between the buns.
Belittling fast food workers has become, in some groups, a cruel sport. But I'd encourage those complaining about their first-world problems to pause for a second and consider the people serving them.
Often they are teenagers who are juggling school work, sports and a job. Some are working for pocket money, but more and more often, many are working to contribute towards the household income.
They are dealing with members of the public, who can be rude, harsh and unforgiving, and as our reporter Tareyn Varley has discovered at Dapto McDonalds, these workers may also be working an entire shift without being paid correctly.
Part-time work, be it at McDonald's, washing dishes at the local cafe, refereeing for the footy on a Saturday or washing cars, is a right of passage for our youngsters.
It teaches them a work ethic, social skills, how to handle money, negotiate workplace politics and bite their tongue when dealing with entitled individuals.
When we send our young people out to work, we hope they learn these skills with support, guidance, care and respect. After all, what they learn from their managers in their first job will likely be what they carry through with them into their adult careers.
Disappointingly, the Mercury's investigation has shown that this doesn't always happen. What's worse, when we approached McDonalds for comment, they appeared to put the blame on the teenagers themselves.
"We understand that the additional breaks were taken on a voluntary basis and in agreement," a spokesperson said.
As one mum said, there is a power imbalance between children and management, and we agree that they should never have been put in a position where they had to turn down a request, nor should they have to point out the legalities of said request in their EBA.
- Gayle Tomlinson
