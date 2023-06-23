After 16 years, Clive Owen has taken the needle off the turntable at The Shed for the last time.
His final shift at the Fairy Meadow emporium does not mean it's the end though, he insisted.
"It's just me retiring," Mr Owen said. "The Shed is not closing."
Customers may notice a few changes at the store but its essence will remain.
"Independence is at The Shed's core," Mr Own said. "It is independent and is exactly what all the big shopping centres don't want.
"If they had their way there'd be no small, independent retailers but it's the customers who turn up and allow us to keep the doors open."
The store, which offers so much more than its street appeal may suggest, has created memories galore for the self-confessed music fanatic.
"From the outside people may think it's a dowdy, dusty antique shop - but it couldn't be any more removed from that," Mr Owen said.
"Many a time people have started crying in here. They see something that reminds them of their childhood and they just burst into tears."
Mr Owen is also secretly proud of the fact he's converted music-loving Gen Zers as well as Millennials to vintage gear.
"There's a certain amount of built-in obsolescence with modern gear. When it suits certain companies there technology simply can't be replaced or fixed, you have to buy the next model.
"That's not the case with vintage gear - there was a certain satisfaction in equipment lasting a long time and never losing its quality. Introducing people to that era has been special."
Now free from having his name on the commercial lease, Mr Owen intends using his time lapping up more music - in person.
Already on the agenda are two jazz festivals and there's a trip to Japan pencilled in for next year.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
