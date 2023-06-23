Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Hunt reception lukewarm as Dragons slump to bottom of the ladder with loss to Warriors

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 23 2023 - 10:22pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A predicted hostile reception for Dragons skipper Ben Hunt proved lukewarm in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Anna Warr
A predicted hostile reception for Dragons skipper Ben Hunt proved lukewarm in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Anna Warr

The anticipated booing of Ben Hunt didn't occur in Wollongong on Friday night, but it could've been because the Dragons fans didn't want to be there either.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.