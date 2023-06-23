Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South32 Appin mine contractor hit with EPA fine for water pollution

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred outside the drinking water catchment. Map from Google Earth.
The incident occurred outside the drinking water catchment. Map from Google Earth.

A mine contractor was fined $15,000 for a pollution incident while working on South32's Appin coal operation in April, the Environment Protection Authority has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.