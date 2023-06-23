Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra rugby cellar dwellers Shamrocks and Uni out to defy ladder position

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Parahi (front) is an integral member of the Shamrocks. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Jesse Parahi (front) is an integral member of the Shamrocks. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Woonona Shamrocks and University Mallee Bulls occupy the two bottom spots heading into their round 10 Illawarra District Rugby Union clash at Ocean Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.