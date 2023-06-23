Illawarra Mercury
Samuel Messina has domestic violence conviction upheld, sentence reduced

By Connor Pearce
Updated June 23 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:32pm
Samuel Messina leaves court after one conviction for domestic violence was overturned however two other charges were upheld. Picture by ACM

A Wollongong judge has told disgraced Farmer Wants a Wife star Samuel Messina that he should be "ashamed" of his conduct after dismissing parts of Messina's appeal for domestic violence convictions.

