Two Wolves juniors will be re-united after Matt Jurman signed a one-year-deal to Macarthur to see him coached by Mile Sterjovski.
The former Jets defender Jurman departed the Hunter earlier this month and has now found his new home at Macarthur.
Jurman arrived at the Jets in 2021 and was appointed captain under coach Arthur Papas. In the last A-League Mens season, the central defender was co-captain of the side. He made 45 appearances across two seasons for the club.
During his time with the Socceroos, Jurman worked with Bulls head coach Sterjovski and cites his guidance and leadership as a major factor in his decision to move to Macarthur.
"I am really excited to join the Bulls and work under Mile," he said.
"I had experience working with Mile in the Socceroos where he was a mentor for a lot of the players and that was a big motivation for me to want to join the Bulls.
"I believe in what the club is trying to build this season and I want bring my experience to help the Bulls challenge in the Australia and in Asia."
In securing the services of Jurman, Sterjovski believes the defender will add to the physicality and authority of the Bulls backline as they compete for honours in the A-League, AFC Cup and Australia Cup this season.
"Matty is a strong defender, a natural leader and adds a lot of experience to our squad," Sterjovski said.
"Having worked with him in the Socceroos, I believe he'll be a great addition to our backline and is a natural fit for our club."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
