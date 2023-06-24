Dragons youngster Jayden Sullivan is confident he and Talatau Amone can take the club forward should Ben Hunt depart, but the 21-year-old has dismissed suggestions he'd be happy to see the skipper go.
Hunt rocked the club with a request for an immediate release while in Origin camp with Queensland last week despite having only inked the two-year contract extension he now wants out of last October.
Ironically, it prompted Sullivan to request an immediate release from his contract that, like Hunt's extension, runs until the end of 2025. The club talked him down, with the Wests Devils product establishing himself in the top grade after two injury-riddled years.
Hunt cut a dejected figure in the post-match press conference following Friday's touch-up at the hands of the Warriors, saying he hoped to have his future sorted following a meeting with club "higher-ups" on Monday.
He's since been linked to an immediate shift to former club Brisbane on a short-term deal.
If he were to leave, it would see Sullivan move into his preferred No. 7 jumper, likely partnered with former Steelers foil Talatau Amone. It's long been their vision, but Sullivan isn't keen to see to back of Hunt just yet.
"He's a real team first player and all the boys want to play with him," Sullivan said.
"We all want him to stay but, at the end of the day, that's really out of our hands. We've got to start winning games and hopefully that would change his mind.
"Obviously I want to play in the seven and Dozer knows that as well. He's doing everything he can to keep me out of that position too.
"Two doesn't go into one and three doesn't go into two with Junz (Amone) there as well. Whatever happens, happens and if [Hunt's] there I'm still licking my lips because I get to learn off him as well.
"He was close to winning the Dally M last year and he's one of the best halfbacks and hookers in the game so he's going to teach me a lot of things, not just on the football field, but especially, off it.
"I'm in a win-win situation at the moment. I was on the other end of the stick last year where I wasn't in the team and I did kick stones briefly. I'm in the team now trying my hardest every week."
Hunt backed up on virtually no preparation following Queensland's Origin II victory, with Sullivan and Amone prepping as a halves pairing.
He's confident they can steer the Dragons should Hunt depart.
"We're two very confident kids, we're not really kids anymore, we've played a bit of first grade now," Sullivan said.
"I feel like that's something we'd be willing to do but, at this moment in time, Dozer (Hunt) is still in our team. Whether [him leaving] happens or not, that's got nothing to do with me.
"I'm just backing on myself and backing on my ability. I had a lot of injuries last year and now I don't even think of an injury. Last year when I was going into the games thinking to myself 'am I really sweet to play?' second guessing myself.
"I'm just here to play footy every week and I feel like I'm playing all right footy. I've played a few games now and the more first grade games I play, I'm getting more confident."
Club chairman Andrew Lancaster and CEO Ryan Webb are set to meet with Hunt on Monday, but it appears doubtful any pitch would convince the 33-year-old to stay given his heart's set on a return to Queensland.
Back-rower Jack Bird is also hopeful Hunt will remain in Wollongong, but conceded the writing's usually on the wall when a player publicly signals an intent to leave a club.
"You can't force someone to stay if they don't want to stay," Bird said.
"He's got a contract so there's no doubt [about] what's going to go on there. I don't know too much about the story but, like the other boys have said, Benny's his own man and he makes his own decisions.
"I'm sure he's going to have a sit down with the club this week and have a talk. I'd love Benny to stay, I love playing with him, but if he's got family issues or whatever reason he wants to go then so be it.
"That's footy for you, people leave clubs and people come and go. It's just part of the game, you see it in NBA and NFL all the time. I know they're a different sport but, people get traded or whatever.
"If someone doesn't want to be at a club, you've got to look at it and [consider that] it's time to move on. As much as I'd like him to stay, that's up to him.
"If he's got problems within his four walls and he's got to make some tough decisions, that's up to him and I don't think anyone can convince someone to do something they don't want to do."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
