Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Hawks complete import roster with signing of former Houston Rocket Gary Clark

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 24 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra has completed its import roster with the addition of former NBA power forward Gary Clark. Picture Getty Images
Illawarra has completed its import roster with the addition of former NBA power forward Gary Clark. Picture Getty Images

Illawarra has completed its import roster with the addition of power forward Gary Clark for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.