Hawks complete import roster with signing of former Houston Rocket Gary Clark

Illawarra has completed its import roster with the addition of power forward Gary Clark for the upcoming season.
An NBA journeyman with 170 games across five franchises, the 6'8 power forward will add muscle and athleticism to what's becoming a stacked front court in Wollongong.
Clark comes off impressive season with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G-league, where he averaged 19 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Clark played his collegiate basketball for the Cincinnati Bearcats before embarking on a four-year 170-game NBA career which included stops in Houston, Orlando, New Orleans, Denver, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
As a Bearcat, Clark started a school record 137 games and is one of only three players in school history with more than 1,400 points and 1,100 rebounds, along with National Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Jack Twyman.
In his senior year, Clark was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and claimed the AAC tournament's most outstanding player award.
In 2022, Clark was a member of the USA Basketball squad that competed in the FIBA AmeriCup, where he top scored with 18 points against Canada in the bronze medal playoff.
The athletic Clark sees the Hawks and the NBL as the obvious next step in his professional career.
"I have heard nothing but great things about the NBL, and I am excited by the opportunity presented to me by the Hawks," Clark said.
"I feel like I am in the prime of my career, and in speaking with Mat [Campbell] and coach Jackomas, this felt like the perfect fit. The Hawks fans are getting a player who works hard; I bring an effort and intensity on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and above all, I prioritise being a great teammate."
"I can't wait to meet the coaching staff and my teammates and look forward to helping the Hawks achieve their playoff and championship goals in NBL24."
Hawks GM of basketball Mat Campbell says Clark's combination of size and skill makes him a perfect addition to the NBL24 roster.
"Gary is a defensive-minded big with a special basketball IQ, and we are thrilled that he has agreed to join the club," said Campbell.
"We love his physicality and ability to impact the game at both ends. Gary can be as effective on the ball as playing off it, and we see his pairing with Sam Froling in the front court as an exciting proposition for the Hawks faithful.
"We entered the off-season and free agency intending to build a roster that can compete at the very top of the NBL competition and be a group that our partners, members and the Illawarra community can be proud of. We are thrilled with the quality of athletes and people we have assembled."
For coach Jacob Jackomas, Clark's signature nears the completion of an impressive roster build as he approaches his second NBL campaign in charge of the Hawks.
"Gary was a standout in our search for an import to round out our new-look roster,"Jackomas said.
"We had the flexibility of waiting until after Summer League and seeing who may or may not be available, but Gary fits our needs perfectly, and we made his signature a priority in recent weeks.
"I am thrilled to welcome Gary to the team and am genuinely excited by the potential of our NBL24 playing squad."
The new import trio of Gary Clark, Justin Robinson and Tyler Harvey join Sam Froling, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Dan Grida, William 'Davo' Hickey, Mason Peatling, Lachie Olbrich, Next Star AJ Johnson and development players Biwali Bayles and Harry Morris on the Hawks roster.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.