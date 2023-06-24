Albion Park home completely destroyed by blaze

A home on Terry Street in Albion Park has been totally destroyed by fire on Saturday morning.
The blaze erupted just before 11am and prompted a multi-agency response from across the Illawarra.
A NSW Ambulance spokeperson confirmed no one was in the building at the time, but paramedics are remaining on the scene as a precaution
The roof of the home has collapsed and flames are still visible as smoke billows from the site.
Power cables brought down on the street are sparking and energy crews are on scene to turn off the power.
The home is next door to the under-construction McDonald's restaurant.
Terry Street remains closed to traffic. At this stage the cause of the blaze is unknown.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
