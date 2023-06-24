Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul Fire Station celebrates centenary with barbecue and awards ceremony

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 24 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Superintendent Zone Commander Illawarra Peter Church (front left) and Thirroul Fire Station Captain Hedley Privett (front right) marked a special milestone on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean.
Superintendent Zone Commander Illawarra Peter Church (front left) and Thirroul Fire Station Captain Hedley Privett (front right) marked a special milestone on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean.

The captain of Thirroul Fire Station vividly remembers the first fire he took on, running head-first into the flames with a hose in hand in 1977.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.