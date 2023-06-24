The captain of Thirroul Fire Station vividly remembers the first fire he took on, running head-first into the flames with a hose in hand in 1977.
Hedley Privett said that very blaze that erupted inside Thirroul Leagues Club was one of the biggest he's come across in his 46 years of service.
"The auditorium was ablaze, I ran through the front door with 38 men and a hose," Capt Privett said.
"People were walking out with a beer in hand while the fire raged away in the background. It was unbelievable."
A lot has changed since then, from the advanced breathing apparatus' the firefighters now wear, to the drones the crews fly to better document emergencies and natural disasters in real time.
But Capt Privett said one thing has remained the same at the Thirroul station in its 100 years of operation: the camaraderie.
"It's a very good organisation, we're all brothers and sisters for one another," Capt Privett said. "We all care for each other."
The station threw its doors open on Saturday to mark its centenary. The special milestone was celebrated with a barbecue, speeches, awards, and a smoking ceremony led by Elder Uncle Peter Button.
Capt Privett received his third clasp to the National Medal which recognises long service for those who risk their lives or safety to protect the community.
NSW Fire and Rescue superintendent zone commander, Peter Church, said the northern Illawarra station was the first in the region to hit the milestone.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
