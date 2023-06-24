Many residents in the northern village of Balmoral have had lost deliveries, and experienced service issues because it has been confused with the suburbs in Mosman and Lake Macquarie.
The NSW Government's Geographical Names Board (GNB) is inviting people to offer their feedback on renaming it to Balmoral Village.
Wingecraaibee Shire Council made a sumbission to the board during a council meeting on July 20 in 2022 to present it to the board.
The submission followed a survey that was sent to residents to hear their thoughts.
"Our village has been pushing for a name change for many years, and the villagers are so thankful for this council team's involvement and hard work in pushing this along," she said.
A media release from the Department of Customer Service said that the change would support the community's concerns and differentiate it from other areas, while keeping the village's historic identity intact.
"It is important that place names reflect the character and history of the local area and community," said GNB chair Narelle Underwood.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name."
People can comment and view the proposal until July 21.
Comments can be submitted through gnb.nsw.gov.au.
