Winning ugly.
That's the main thing Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion took away from his team's gritty 22-20 victory over University at Ocean Park on Saturday.
The scoreline perhaps slightly flattered the visiting Mallee Bulls who added a converted try on the final play of the game, on the back of five successive penalties.
In saying that Uni slightly shaded the first half and led 7-0 at halftime courtesy of a try to Samuel Milross-Rose in the 34th minute, which was converted by winger Manu Ahokovi.
A few minutes later Ahokovi almost crossed over for a try following some good lead-up work by fullback Jack Hannaford, but failed to ground the ball after a great kick by Hannaford.
Trevillion was far from happy with his team's performance and gave his players an almighty spray at the break, asking his chargers to lift their intensity and play smart, disciplined football.
The Shamrocks seemed to heed their coach's advice and before too long were level 7-7 after prop Heath Robinson barged over for a five-pointer, which was converted by fullback Ryan Schoupp.
The Mallee Bulls soon took the lead again thanks to a penalty goal to Ahokovi.
Midway through the second half Shamrocks hit back and took a 12-10 lead when Jack McConnell finished a smart attacking move with a try out wide.
It looked like Shammies were home and hosed when Robinson crossed for his second try and Schoupp duly converted.
But the Mallee Bulls refused to lie down and a penalty goal to Ahokovi reduced the deficit to only six-points with 12 minutes still on the clock.
Schoupp then iced the game for the Shamrocks with a crucial penalty goal in the 78th minute to extend the lead to 22-13.
Uni could not win the game but secured a valuable bonus point when Kai Marshall scored on the final play.
I guess it was good to see that we can win when we play ugly. You got to be able to do that if you want to be a good team.- Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion
"We knew they would come out hard. I thought we came out with intensity but we played lazy and dumb football in the first half," Trevillion said.
"We played a bit more consistently in the second half but we just gave away a lot of penalties.
"We just have to be better and more disciplined and play our game.
"I thought we were okay in the second half, if you take away that final try at the end where we got penalised to oblivion.
"I guess it was good to see that we can win when we play ugly. You got to be able to do that if you want to be a good team."
Stand-in Uni captain Paddy Perillo thought his side made a few too many errors to come away with the win.
"We just needed to string a few more phases together. I said to the ref halfway through the game that whoever keeps their errors down is going to win this, unfortunately it was us," Perillo said.
"We just need to be a bit more consistent for longer. We were on a high after our win last week but we need to start stringing wins together."
Meantime, the team Uni beat last week, Tech Tahs, bounced back on Saturday with a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Kiama. It was a great win considering the Tahs were trailing Kiama 19-7 at halftime.
In the other round 10 fixture, Shoalhaven downed Campbelltown 46-19.
