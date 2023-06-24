Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League: Collegians see off Butchers in Gibson Park thriller

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 24 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 6:17pm
Collegians celebrate Toby Rumble's try against Thirroul on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
A second-half masterclass saw Collegians upset Thirroul at home on Saturday, the Dogs running in four second-half tries to reel in a halftime deficit in an absolute barn-burner at Gibson Park.

