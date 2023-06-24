The Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks continue to be the form teams of the Group Seven rugby league competition.
The Lions were especially good on Saturday when they downed the high-flying Stingrays of Shellharbour 28-22 at Michael Cronin Oval.
Last year's beaten grand finalists never really looked like losing after jumping to a 20-0 lead before settling for a 20-6 halftime advantage.
Early in the second stanza Gerringong held a 26-10 lead before the Tom Warner-led Stingrays scored three late unanswered tries.
The Scott Stewart-coached Gerringong side have now won three-games on the trot.
The good run of form comes after the Lions dropped two games on the spin.
Read more: 'Ugly' Shamrocks scrape by dogged University
Stewart said he was happy to see his team string together some important wins.
He said the Stingrays tested the Lions early but he was happy with how his chargers held tough throughout the game to secure a valuable two points.
"It was a good game," Stewart said.
"We were lucky early to get some runaway tries through Wes Pring and Caleb Hall, which came off the back of some good defence.
"In the end we were happy to hang on as the Stingrays threw plenty at us in the second half.
In the end we were happy to hang on as the Stingrays threw plenty at us in the second half.- Gerringong Lions coach Scott Stewart
"Nathan Ford, Jake Taylor, Hamish Holland and Kane Graham were great in steering us home as we were battered and bruised by the end."
Gerringong now sit on top of the ladder with 18 points after 12 rounds.
The Stingrays, who have a game in hand to play next weekend against the Kiama Knights, have 16 points
As do the Shellharbour Sharks, who beat Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 26-0 at Ron Costello Oval.
The win on Saturday was the second game on the trot the Sharks have kept their opponents scoreless.
The Sharks have now won six games on the trot.
The wins have come off the back of suffocating defence, something coach Abed Atallah has drummed into his chargers over the last six to eight weeks.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.