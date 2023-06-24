If you've ever wanted to go whale spotting somewhere along the Illawarra coast, Sunday would be the best day to do it according to sea-life researchers.
On Saturday alone, more than 170 whales were spotted off Bass Point in Shellharbour by a research team from the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA).
Jessica Fox, ORRCA secretary, said historically this week was the peak of the northern migration period while the coastline geography was perfect to catch a glimpse anywhere.
"The whole Illawarra coastline follows the humpback highway," she said.
"It's not like that along all of NSW, the Illawarra is very special in that the majority of headlands you will be able to see whales."
Spectators will mostly be able to see humpbacks swimming north, but also look out for dwarf minke whales and the endangered southern white whales.
If anyone does see the latter, Ms Fox asks could they call the ORRCA hotline (02 9415 3333) to report their sighting of the rare species. Also if anyone sees whales in distress or entangled, also alert ORRCA so volunteers can help.
"It's a get day for families to go and discover whats out there," she said.
Sunday June 25 is also ORRCA's census day nation wide, where whale watchers can log their location and what they saw by emailing orrcacensusday@gmail.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
