Collegians 26 def. Thirroul 16
Collegians trailed 16-6 at the break after reduced to 12 men following the sin-binning of fullback Callum Gromek. The Butchers posted two tries with Gromek on the sideline but couldn't strike another blow once Collies returned to their full complement.
The reigning premiers were ruthless in the second half, not conceding a point and producing four tries, including a double to Toby Rumble. The Butchers pressed hard for a go-ahead late, but the Dogs repelled them in a thriller capped by a late four-pointer to Gromek.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Collies coach Peter Hooper said it best, the Dogs were 'ruthless' in the second stanza. The backs got the joy, but it was the middle men that turned things, Josh Dowel outstanding up front, while the kicking game of Zeik Foster strangled the Butchers out of it. It was an important win for a side that had fallen well short in its previous two outings against top-four opposition.
"It was well and truly one that got away for Thirroul, surrendering a 16-6 halftime lead at home is one that will sit in the back of coach Jarrod Costello's mind as the season rolls on."
Wests 38 def. Corrimal 8
Wests remain the only undefeated side in the Mojo Homes Cup after accounting for Corrimal at home on Saturday, a win that leaves Pete McLeod's side three points clear at the top of the ladder.
With a number of big guns missing, McLeod gave an opportunity to the likes of Hamish McLaurin, Ethan Cliff, Sam Dwyer and Brock Sepuleveda and they didn't disappointment in the seven-tries-to-two effort.
It was only two tries to one in favour of the hosts at halftime, and the Cougars made a game of it when Joe Duggan produced a spectacular grab of a Leroy Murray kick to get back within 12 at the mid-point of the second half. It gave them a sniff, but the Devils stormed home for a comfortable win.
Mitch Jennings says:
"The Devils are yet to produced their best, or get their best side on the paddock, but continue to go about their business without a loss. Being three points clear at the top of the ladder at this point of the season means they'll need to hit some serious wobbles to miss a top-two finish.
"You won't hear a single rival suggest they've had an 'easy' game against the Cougars this season. They don't deserve to be win-less on effort and will be desperate to break through against Dapto this weekend."
De La Salle 38 def. Dapto 20
Dapto let what would have been a massive road win slip on Saturday, conceding five tries in the final 40 minutes to go down to De La Salle at Captain Cook Oval. The Canaries scored four tries to two in the first half and led 20-12 through 66 minutes only to capitulate down the stretch as De La stormed home.
The hosts scored three tries in three consecutive sets, the latter two directly from restarts to storm home.
The De La top-two charge would have officially come off the rails had they dropped three in a row following heavy defeats to Thirroul and Wests in their previous two outings. They'll face a sterner test when Collies head up the highway this weekend.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Dapto have been the definition of a 40-minute side this season, and it was never more apparent than this defeat. They've scored the first try in six of their eight games and led at halftime in five yet have just one win to show for it. It's something they'll need to address if they want to build on that.
"De La coach Luke Manahan bluntly stated his side needed an attitude adjustment following last week's loss to Wests and he would have had major doubts over whether the message had sunk in when his side trailed late in this one.
"In the end they found something, with some class shining through, but having been jumped at the start by Thirroul, Wests and now Dapto, there'll be plenty of emphasis on coming out of the gates quick against Collies this weekend."
De La Salle v Collegians: Captain Cook Oval
Thirroul v Wests: Gibson Park
Dapto v Corrimal: Dapto Showground
