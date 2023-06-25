Illawarra elder's artwork selected for local NAIDOC awards

Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra elder Aunty Jodie Stewart's artwork used for Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards

By Newsroom
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:38pm
Proud Wulbunja woman and Elder of the Year Aunty Jodie Stewart has been commissioned to create an artwork for this year's Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards.

