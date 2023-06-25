Illawarra elder's artwork selected for local NAIDOC awards

Proud Wulbunja woman and Elder of the Year Aunty Jodie Stewart has been commissioned to create an artwork for this year's Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards.
The awards recognise the talents, excellence, and significant contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from Kiama, Wollongong, Shellharbour and the Shoalhaven local government areas.
Aunty Jodie's painting "On Country - Where the mountains meet the sea", captures the striking geography and the Aboriginal totems for these regions - including four circles for each of the areas and a middle white plain circle for gathering and celebration.
The whale ("Birri Birri") is the totem for Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong.
The Black Cockatoo is the totem for the Shoalhaven (the Black Cockatoo means "camping" or "Nowra").
The colours used in the painting represents the ocean, from which the Wodi Wodi people of the Dharawal Nation still gather their food to this day.
Aunty Jodie was recognised as Aboriginal Elder of the Year (Female) in the Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards for 2022 for her role at Southern Youth and Family Services in Shoalhaven, supporting families and young people.
She is also a founding member of the Gerringong Housing Aboriginal Corporation in 1986 and remains a board member and Director today.
As an artist, she has had her works displayed in Wollongong, Kiama and the Shoalhaven and overseas, while she was also the first Aboriginal female artist to design indigenous jerseys for the St George Illawarra Dragons rugby league club.
The artwork will also feature at the Awards ceremony at The Pavilion, Kiama, on Saturday 29 July.
