Police return to scene of suspicious fire which destroyed Albion Park home

Investigators have returned to the scene of a devastating house fire on Sunday at Albion Park, with the blaze now deemed as suspicious.
Multiple calls to Triple Zero were made around 10.30am on Saturday with reports a single-level brick home on Terry Street (near the corner of Tongarra Road) was alight.
There have been reports people were seen running from the fire; if anyone has any information or video footage they have been urged to contact Oak Flats Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident, a police spokesman said.
FRNSW Superintendent Daron Lesslie said it took six units, and help from the Rural Fire Service, to put out the suspicious blaze.
On arrival, firies found the roof well alight before it spread to other parts of the house - eventually causing the front part of the home to collapse.
The home is next door to the under-construction McDonald's restaurant.
There were no reported injuries.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.