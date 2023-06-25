Illawarra Mercury
Watch Wollongong star Laura Byrne jive on new Dancing With The Stars

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 25 2023 - 8:45pm
Laura Byrne is one of Wollongong's favourite reality television exports and the mum-of-two's star shone again on Sunday night's Dancing With The Stars, her jittery jive catching the judges eye.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

