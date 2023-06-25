Laura Byrne is one of Wollongong's favourite reality television exports and the mum-of-two's star shone again on Sunday night's Dancing With The Stars, her jittery jive catching the judges eye.
The former Bachelor contestant-turned-radio host is one of 13 personalities to burn the floor in the Seven Network dancing spectacular and compete for their chosen charity and the prized mirror ball trophy.
Byrne confessed to the Mercury she would be the one with the worst two left feet, having little dancing experience, though filled her opening performance with champion partner Danil Saveliev with gusto.
"Right, I got in the middle and thought 'where am I, who am I?'" Byrne told host Daryl Somers after the performance.
Long-time judge Todd McKenney enjoyed the duo's energetic jive, though recommended toning the enthusiasm down for their next performance.
"It was frantic ... from beginning to end," McKenney said. "I'd like to see you in the ballroom where you can just slow right down. It was a bit dancing gazelle."
Judge Craig Revel Horwood adding their dance was a "little bit spiky, like a Praying Mantis on acid throughout", though he did love it.
Byrne has made it her goal to get to the semi-finals, just like her Bachelor-star husband Matty Johnson did several years ago.
"I've always wanted to do the show and Matt did it a couple of years ago and I was very jealous at the time," she said.
Byrne and Saveliev may need to try harder to dazzle the judges as the pair were marked 19 out of 40 by the judges, landing second from the bottom above Charlie Albone and partner Ruby Gherbaz who were marked 8 out of 40.
Dancing With The Stars returns next Sunday night on the Seven Network.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
