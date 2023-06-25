Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles celebrate breaking nine-year Group Seven losing drought

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:50pm
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles broke a nine-year drought with a comfortable 30-10 victory over a depleted Warilla-Lake South Gorillas on Sunday.

