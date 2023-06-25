More than 1000 people made the coastal trek from Stanwell Park down to Wollongong on Sunday to raise $160,000 for medical research.
Tamara Ingrey and Jenna Brewis were two of the participants of The Bloody Long Walk raising money for the debilitating illness mitochondrial disease and managed to walk the 35 kilometres in a bit over six hours.
"Clearly I'm delirious," Jenna said after the walk. "I'm definitely feeling fatigued and the feet are a bit sore."
Mitochondrial disease (also known as mito) is a debilitating, potentially fatal, genetic disorder that robs the body's cells of the energy they need to function properly.
Around 70 children each year will develop a life-threatening form of mito - that's more than one baby born every week.
Lisa and Sameth Por along with their team, The G-STARS, walked in honour of the Por siblings Gabriella, two years, and Carter, two months, who were taken by mito.
"We walk and raise funds in honour of them," Lisa said.
She said the blisters and exhaustion at crossing the finish line was nothing compared to what sufferers go through.
"Mito robs the body's cells of energy, causing multiple organ dysfunction or failure. It can affect anyone at any age," Lisa said.
It's the second time the event has been held in the Illawarra, while money raised will go towards an upcoming clinical trial.
Mito Foundation CEO, Sean Murray, said a clinical trial will soon get underway in Australia for mitochondrial donation, an IVF technique. If successful, the program will enable women with certain forms of mito to have healthy children of their own.
"There is so much more work to be done, including research that is critical to find other prevention strategies, treatments and cures," Sean said.
This follows the passing of Maeve's Law last year to pave the way for a clinical trial of mitochondrial donation, which Mr Murray said was just one part of the Foundation's ongoing efforts to assist those impacted by the disease.
"Diagnosis is key to prevention strategies such as mitochondrial donation and while progress has been made, we are working to improve diagnosis rates through research and advocacy," Sean said.
"Sadly, most children diagnosed with a serious form of mito die in the first five years of their life. Our ambition is to prevent as many children as possible from suffering from this life-threatening disease and to reduce the burden of mito on families and the community."
It is estimated that 1 in 200 people, or more than 130,000 Australians may carry the genetic change that puts them at risk of developing mito or passing it on to their children.
For more information, to share your support, or contribute a donation, please visit: https://www.bloodylongwalk.com.au/wollongong/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
