Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Jack Bird backs new coach Shane Flanagan to unite fractured Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bird has backed his former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan to unite the struggling Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack Bird has backed his former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan to unite the struggling Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons back-rower Jack Bird is confident incoming coach Shane Flanagan can unite a fractured club rocked the ongoing saga surrounding the future of skipper Ben Hunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.