Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Complacency not a factor for Alex Volkanovski as Rodriguez challenge looms at UFC 290

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski is prepared for "unpredictable" opponent Yair Rodriguez. Picture by Anna Warr
Alex Volkanovski is prepared for "unpredictable" opponent Yair Rodriguez. Picture by Anna Warr

Don't be surprised if I make it look easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.