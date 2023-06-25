Don't be surprised if I make it look easy.
It's long been the mantra of UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski, usually when people thought he'd bitten off more than he could chew.
It's easy enough to forget these days given the lofty status he holds, but it's been that way for the bulk of his UFC career.
Even good judges expected lightweight destroyer Islam Makhachev to make it look easy against Wollongong's fighting pride in July.
That bout ended with the Aussie on top pounding the Russian's head onto the canvas - albeit en route to highly controversial decision loss.
Likewise, his previous bout with long-time rival Max Holloway was supposed to see a restoration of the natural order, at least as far as salty fans of the Hawaiian saw it.
Volkanovski certainly made that third match look easy, taking his tally to 3-0 against the man many had considered the best featherweight ever, until he came along.
So what about when people won't be surprised in slightest if he makes it look easy?
That would be the case if he doesn't roll through interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez in their looming UFC 290 showdown in a fortnight's time.
With a rematch with Makhachev still the end game, it could leave a champion vulnerable in a potential 'banana peel' fight.
It's something to which previously untouchable champions Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko have previously fallen victim to, but the former concreter says it's simply not in his DNA.
"A lot of people talk about getting complacent and all this, but I'm probably doing more now than I was when I wasn't a champion, which is crazy," Volkanovski said.
"For a lot of people it's the opposite effect. A lot of people usually get complacent when they get the belt, I didn't let it. I don't think I need a belt to push me.
Everyone knows how I prepare for fights, everyone knows my work ethic. I don't need a world title, I don't need a specific person in front of me, to do that.
"That's just my standard, I'm always preparing like that. That's the difference. For him, this is going to be the best preparation of his life.
"He said it himself, he knows, what type of fighter I am, he knows, I ain't no easy guy to fight or prepare for. He's going to turn everything up, but that's how I prepare every time."
Rodriguez won his shot with an impressive stoppage win over Josh Emmett in the co-headliner to Volkanovski-Makhachev, and shapes as the most unorthodox opponent the Aussie champion's faced in recent times; perhaps ever.
It's a different prospect to the likes of Makhachev or Holloway who, in many respects, are as predictable as they are formidable.
The Mexicans' unpredictability makes for a different type of preparation, but certainly no easier than previous opponents.
"If you know the game you know this guy is dangerous," Volkanovski said.
"Some people might not look at it as as big a challenge as some, but that's not how I'm looking at it. I look at this as a challenge, especially with him on his feet with all the tools.
"I know a lot of guys I go in with have got a puncher's chance, and this guy's got a better puncher's chance than anybody.
"I know how important this fight is, I know I need to be on my game. If I'm not, he could definitely catch me. Anyone can catch you, this is a crazy sport.
"You don't want to give him the chance to put one on you, so you need to be on your game, you need to be prepared. It's exciting, and I look at it like that."
So, to paraphrase long-time UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan: what, if anything, will surprise us? According to the champion, not a lot.
"That unpredictability doesn't mean it's definitely going to be a harder fight [for me]," Volkanovski said.
"Don't be surprised if I end it really quickly. I wouldn't say he's careless, but because he's very unpredictable he will leave openings.
"There's probably a few things you need to look out for, but don't be surprised if I grab a hold of him and rag doll him.
"He knows there's plenty of things to worry about, so he'll be working very hard. I guarantee you he will be, and he should be.
"Obviously I could go out there and make it look easy, but you need the right preparation either way just to take the chances he has away from him.
"This is the biggest fight of his life, and I'm going to show him why it's the biggest fight of his life because I'm on a whole other level."
