'Sunday Round-Up': Weekend wrap of Illawarra sport

"Olympic are a very good team. It's not one of those games that you expect to be so dominant. We turned up today and I think throughout the year we've been putting in good performances, but the results just haven't gone our way," Bulli midfielder Sam Davis said.In other IPL games on Saturday, Coniston thrashed Bellambi 8-0, Corrimal beat Wollongong United 2-1 and Helensburgh got the better of SCU 2-1.