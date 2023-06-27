You may have heard the name Thomas Chiumento, former co-owner of the hatted Caveau restaurant, while these days he's busy running Night Parrot and Mia Mia - but he's not the star of the show.
Regular customers to the latter, a pasta and wine bar on Kembla Street, would be accustomed to the real Matre d' - a pint-sized toddler named Mia who has "no fear" when it comes to helping dad at work.
"Quite often [my wife Kate and Mia] come in for an early dinner...and she just has no boundaries because she's grown up in the space," Chiumento said.
"She has no fear of walking behind the bar or walking into the kitchen or walking up to customers and saying 'hello'. She just is so friendly and outgoing.
"If we go out for breakfast she'll just walk in behind the coffee machine and just start talking to people and doing things ... while we've got a few regular customers that have partly watched her grow up, which is really nice."
Quite often Chiumento is indulging Mia in trips to the playground by day before tagging with his wife Kate so he can cook up a feast for the hungry people of Wollongong.
But when they are at home together for a meal it's really "special" and involves lots of cooking, so the star chef has chosen one of his family favourites to share with Mercury readers - Ossobuco.
Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Lee and Me, Wollongong
Where is your go-to for a meal out? Lupa, really good pizza - can't go past it
Favourite cheap eat? Chicken Banh Mi at An Chut Chut
Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Harley and John's Seafood, Fairy Meadow
Thing you love most about the Illawarra? Daughter Mia, wife Kate and "the balance of life we have down here" ... And the Blue Mile.
I have always tackled cooking at home with a complete lack of time so therefore I had to be smart. This is about making the recipe work to your life, not about feeling the pressure of being time poor and cooking something nice.
During these colder months I really enjoy a slow braised piece of meat but we all know that can take time, so I have written a recipe where you can choose a desired cooking time that suits you.
If you don't work at home you can pre-make this in your slowcooker pot, put it in the fridge overnight and whack it on in the morning before you leave home.
- Thomas Chiumento
1. Preheat oven to desired temperature. Dice onion, celery and carrot.
2. Heat pan over medium heat, add some oil and sear both sides of Osso buco till golden brown. Set aside in roasting tray.
3. Add a touch more oil to pan, add all vegetables and crushed garlic cloves and cook till soft.
4. Add red wine and cook until half reduced. Add diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef stock and herbs, stir and cook for a further 4minutes.
5. Add sauce to roasting tray, be sure the sauce covers the Ossobuco well. If it doesn't, either use a smaller roasting tray or alternatively can add more stock and diced tomatoes to the sauce.
6. Cook in oven for designated temperature and time. Serve with mash potato and steamed greens
OTHER RECIPES IN THE SERIES:
