A Dapto home has lost its roof, fallen powerlines have ignited fires and emergency crews have received almost 100 calls for help as wild winds continue to lash the region.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued late on Sunday, and remains is in place, with gusts of up to 93km/h recorded in Albion Park and Bellambi, and 74km/h in Kiama.
Fallen powerlines in Broughton and Shoalhaven Heads ignited two small grass fires, which have now been extinguished.
Powerlines have been arching and sparking in the strong winds, with a widespread blackout in Dapto in the early hours of Monday morning.
A home on Yalunga Street in Dapto lost part of its tin roof around 12.30am on Monday.
"Part of the roof was on the street when we got there."
Trees have come down across powerlines, roads and homes across the Illawarra, with the bulk of the calls in Albion Park, Dapto, Fairy Meadow, Warrawong, Austinmer, Nowra and Kiama.
"It's mostly trees down, they're on powerlines, on roads and blocking roads, there's lots of trees down across the Princes Highway," SES spokesman Andrew Edmunds said.
By 8.30am on Monday, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews had attended 20 calls from Thirroul to Foxground, near Gerringong.
"It's mainly trees down, wires down, power poles alight and grass fires caused by fallen wires," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said.
"We have had all available fire trucks out to assist their communities this morning.
"Energy authority is attempting to get to incidents as soon as possible."
Dapto firefighters were also called to arching wires on Wyndarra Way in Koonawarra at 2am, and at 3.50am a sparking electrical box outside the 7 Eleven at the corner of Princes Highway and Fowlers road caused a widespread blackout.
Strong northwest to westerly winds averaging 50 to 60km/h, with possible damaging wind gusts around 100km/h, are forecast to continue on Monday for the Illawarra.
Other areas at risk from damaging winds include southern parts of the Sydney metropolitan district, Nowra, Bowral, Batemans Bay, Eden and Katoomba.
At 9am Endeavour Energy reports no power outages in the Illawarra.
The SES advises that people should:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.