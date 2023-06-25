Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Damaging wind warning for the Illawarra, home loses roof in Dapto

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews working to remove a tree that fell on powerlines on Squires Lane at Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean
Emergency crews working to remove a tree that fell on powerlines on Squires Lane at Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean

A Dapto home has lost its roof, fallen powerlines have ignited fires and emergency crews have received almost 100 calls for help as wild winds continue to lash the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.