This year's Folk By The Sea festival will feature a tribute to First Nations artists as a nod to The Voice referendum.
From September 22 to 24, the long-standing Kiama festival will return to pre-pandemic scale with 35 acts performing at pre-pandemic scale - with a heavy contingent of Indigenous artists.
The "Voice of First Nations Folk" concert will see leading Indigenous artists like the Gumaraa Aboriginal Experience, singer-songwriter Pirritu, Microwave Jenny, plus folk-pop duo Tessa Neku and Brendan Boney.
Festival Artistic Director David De Santi said Indigenous performers had made an enormous contribution to Australian cultural life, including folk music, and the festival organising committee wanted to celebrate that.
"We are proud to be celebrating Indigenous music and Indigenous culture at Folk By The Sea," Mr De Santi said.
The referendum on the Voice to Parliament will be held after our festival, and so this is our contribution to the debate. The Illawarra Folk Club has always sought to showcase Indigenous performers at our events and feel that this year's 'Voice' feature will add a rich extra dimension."
Venues for 2023 include the Kiama Showground, the neighbouring Kiama Anglican Church and Kiama Bowling Club.
Melbourne-based Irish singer-songwriter Enda Kenny is also part of the eclectic program which features folk, Celtic, Bluegrass, world music, sea shanties, comedy, poetry and folk dancing for the three-day festival.
Other artists include award-winning duo of Lindsay Martin and Victoria Vigenser performing as We Mavericks to a large contingent of female artists including Corn Nut Creek from Victoria, Felicity Dowd from the NSW South Coast, Fly Little Sparrow from Queensland, L J Parks from Tasmania, Sarah Humphreys and the Fallen Robins, as well as Kiama favourites Cha Cha Del Mar and The Water Runners, with their songs of the South Coast.
Three-day pass - $115; Friday evening - $40; Saturday - $75; Sunday - $60. Concessions for children and youth. Ticket are available at https://folkbythesea.com.au/tickets.
