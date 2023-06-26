Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's Folk By The Sea festvail to return to its pre-pandemic scale in September

By Newsroom
June 26 2023 - 4:29pm
Gumaraa will be performing at Kiama's Folk By The Sea in September. Picture supplied.
This year's Folk By The Sea festival will feature a tribute to First Nations artists as a nod to The Voice referendum.

