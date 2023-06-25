With Dragons captain Ben Hunt set to meet with the Dragons hierarchy on Monday, players Jacob Liddle and Zane Musgrove said they were not aware of their teammate's movements.
Since Hunt requested to leave the club over a week ago, Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said that the himself and 2024 coach Shane Flanagan would meet with the current skipper to see how they can convince him to stay.
But it looks for all money that they will not be able to convince him to see out the remainder of his current deal - which was set to keep him at St George Illawarra until the end of the 2025 season.
Rather, the Origin hooker could be headed back to Queensland on a short term deal at his former club the Broncos.
Speaking to the media on Monday morning after the side's battering in Wollongong at the hands of the Warriors on Friday evening, players Jacob Liddle and Zane Musgrove were tight lipped about Hunt's seemingly imminent departure.
"I don't know what's going on upstairs," Liddle said.
"Obviously he's a big part of the club. It would be sad to see him leave but again I don't know what's going on. I'll have to leave that to the blokes upstairs.
"He's a big part of the club. He's the captain, he's an Origin player and he's a bit of a leader. It would obviously be a big loss."
Liddle added that the last month or so had had its effect on the team with Anthony Griffin's departure from the club and now Hunt's wish to leave.
"Yeah it's been a disruption. Obviously it's no excuse to not play good footy."
Musgrove said that he was also unsure of what would come of Monday.
"I haven't seen him (Hunt) this morning," he said.
"There's a lot of stuff going on in the media but him and the club will sort it out. I haven't had any conversations with him about it but I hope he gets it sorted."
More to come.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
