A Wollongong steel fixer has learnt his fate for unleashing an unprovoked attack against a woman after a Christmas party last year.
William Rakua was set to face a hearing for two charges at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
However the 25-year-old instead opted to plead guilty to common assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The other charge was withdrawn.
Rakua and the victim - a woman he was in a relationship with - attended the Cabbage Tree Hotel in Fairy Meadow for a Christmas Party on the evening of December 10 last year.
Tendered court documents stated the pair drank alcohol before they had a conversation, which led to the victim becoming upset.
She left the venue with friends and went to another licenced premises, before returning home to her unit about 2.30am.
The woman decided to sleep in her car in the underground car park, away from Rakua, due to the conversation she had with him earlier that evening.
However Rakua went to the vehicle soon after and opened the door, with the victim hearing an "angry mumble" before she was hit on the forehead.
The woman raised both of her arms in front of her face to prevent Rakua from hitting her, however he continued the attack and hit her arms.
The victim the punched Rakua on the nose before getting out of the car and fleeing towards the Collegians Club.
Police were contacted to attend the venue and spoke with the victim - who had a lump on her forehead and red mark on her face and arm. Photos were taken of the injuries.
Officers found Rakua - who was intoxicated - lying down in the underground car park of the unit. He was arrested.
In court, defence lawyer Matt Ward said Rakua had no prior record of violence and that he understood his behaviour was inexcusable.
"This was unprovoked violence ... it's just not acceptable," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Rakua was fined $350 on top of being handed a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
