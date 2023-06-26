Some of the best side's in the Illawarra Premier League and NPL NSW were put on notice over the weekend proving both competitions are extremely close.
In the state competition, the Wolves dished out probably their most complete performance of the season against title contenders Rockdale.
The boys showed a lot of desire and intent and probably had more energy than Rockdale - who were looking to win to keep pace with leaders APIA and Marconi - and it reflected in the scoreline.
In the local IPL there were some shock results, most notably Bulli winning 7-1 against defending grand final champions Olympic.
The first half was probably a bit more even than the scoreline suggested, but Bulli showed more desire and in the end they ran away with it and obviously deserved the win.
It's a good wake up call for Olympic. But they're still the type of team - with Matt Bailey in charge with his experience and all the players at his disposal like captain Chris Price - that are one of the favourites to win the grand final for me.
Then on Sunday runaway leaders Albion Park were held by finals aspirants Port Kembla in an enthralling 4-4 draw. Spectacularly, all eight goals were scored in the second half.
For Albion Park and being top of the table, conceding four will not be good enough for coach George Antoniou. They've had a couple of hiccups in the past month with their 2-1 loss at the hands of rivals South Coast - their first and only loss of the season.
Both squads are stacked full of talent and experience.
These results across both competitions show that on their day, anyone can beat anyone.
Expect plenty of twists and turns still to come for the remainder.
