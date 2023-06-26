To get to the Football NSW State Cup final would be one of the best achievements in the history of Thirroul Thunderbirds, according to senior player Chloe Hocking.
In just their second run in the Cup, Thirroul made the semi-final thanks to a dramatic 1-0 extra time victory against Leichhardt in the quarters due to a 100th minute goal from Lauren Tait.
It has been quite a journey for Thirroul, who have had to negotiate the Cup run along with their regular Women's Premier League fixtures. As a result, there have been plenty of midweek games and short turnarounds.
Dramatic victories against Rockdale, Miranda and Leichhardt now see them up against Seaforth at Cromer Park, Manly on Sunday.
Hocking said that whilst the journey so far had been spectacular, the team felt as though they could go all the way after being knocked out in the first round in 2022. However, the game in Manly will have a familiar feeling.
"We were pretty confident [against Leichhardt] in our fitness as all of our games lately have been going down to those final minutes. It was really exciting to get the win," she said.
"This is our second time entering the State Cup. We entered last year and we got knocked out in the first round. But we're playing at the same ground we got knocked out at last year.
"We try not to think too far ahead and just play our game. We have a huge squad, so it's nice that we can rely on so many players when we need them in terms of making the semi-finals."
It will not be an easy feat on Sunday coming up against Seaforth, the side that took out the separate 'Champions of Champions' competition in 2022 thanks to a 2-1 against Coogee.
Hailing from the northern suburbs, it will be backs against the walls for Thirroul playing at Cromer.
Hocking has been part of Thirroul folklore for some time. She said it was a special team that features three sets of sisters that were always full of entertainment.
"It's just really exciting. It's been a long time since we've made any sort of finals and it's nice to see the younger girls stepping up and taking over," Hocking said.
"And then obviously we still have the experienced players. But it's just a really well gelled squad we're building this year. So it's nice to celebrate it with old and new.
"The last game when we went to penalties I had to watch her save them. But I've never been more proud of the efforts and how hard she works when she is called upon. She doesn't normally play in goals but she stepped us to help us out when we really need it.
"And then obviously we've got our two midfielders who are sisters, Claytyn and Mila (Gehrke) and that's just kind of funny. They work so well as a team, but the sister bickering is hilarious. The club's trying to build a family club and I think it's really starting to show when we all want to play together as a family on the weekend."
Thirroul are not the only Illawarra club still flying the flag at the State Cup.
Balgownie U-14 boys will face Collaroy on Sunday before the Thirroul women's match as will Shellharbour's U18 women's - who take on Forest Killarney.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
