Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

New fracture clinic to help ease burden on ED during winter sport season

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Physiotherapist Dr Laura Clarke and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Meghan Dares are opening a private fracture clinic in Wollongong to allow patients to be seen more quickly. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Physiotherapist Dr Laura Clarke and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Meghan Dares are opening a private fracture clinic in Wollongong to allow patients to be seen more quickly. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

If you've had the misfortune of spending any time at the emergency department on a Saturday afternoon in the cooler months, you'll know it's often packed with kids sporting various bumps and bruises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.