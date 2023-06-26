Following the resolution of a Supreme Court case over their new apartment - bought in 2019 - Menka and Ilija Klimevski finally got to look inside it over the weekend.
Contracts for the City Shores Shellharbour apartment were exchanged in August 2019, after purchasing off the plan.
However, only two of the 93 units were sold and NPA Developments, the company behind the apartment complex, declined to register a strata plan - which was required before they could move in.
Son Sash Klimevski said he was told there had been an offer from the Department of Housing to lease all the units in the complex.
In legal papers for the Supreme Court case, it was admitted that "it was possible that a number of the tenants would be Department of Housing tenants".
However, Mr Klimevski insisted the strata plan be drawn up to create a separate title for his parents' unit to complete the contract for sale.
Ultimately, Mr Klimevski took NPA Developments and directors Peter Taranto and Alexander Pupovac to court, alleging a breach of contract.
Earlier this month, the proceedings were resolved with the Supreme Court making orders by consent in Mr Klimevski's favour, including an order that NPA Developments must "execute all necessary documents to complete the contract for sale of the land".
The company was also ordered to pay Mr Klimevski's legal costs of more than $40,000.
Mr Klimevski got the keys to the apartment on Friday afternoon and his parents were able to have a look at it on the weekend.
"I am very happy to finally see the unit," Menka said.
"I like the unit as it gets a lot of sun. I can't understand why we could not move in earlier with all the other people who have been living here for a year and a half."
Husband Ilija said he was pleased with the "quality of the work" inside the apartment.
"I am very happy that my son fought for this unit for my wife and I," he said.
"We are very happy that we finally saw it after all this time. It has been very stressful."
They are planning to move out of their family home and into the apartment in the coming weeks.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
